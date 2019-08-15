Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

MOTS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Motus GI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 1,031,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,094,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,059,332 shares of company stock worth $6,179,896 over the last ninety days. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motus GI by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter worth $107,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

