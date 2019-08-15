Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,080,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,500,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,675 shares of company stock worth $4,268,786. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

