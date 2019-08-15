Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 110 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWR opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $110.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

