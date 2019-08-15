Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 40,680 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,680 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.22% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $10,756,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 209,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 392,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

