Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $16.84. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 2,147 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta acquired 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $40,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,029 shares of company stock valued at $80,865. 14.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

