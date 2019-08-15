Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.81

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 4642035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $679.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.51.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 177,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 921.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

