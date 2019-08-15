NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $5,105.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00273899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01342608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00096112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

