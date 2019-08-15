NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 40,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 2,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after buying an additional 962,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,453,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after buying an additional 477,313 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

