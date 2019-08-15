National Bank Financial Cuts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$2.60

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDI. Raymond James raised Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Shares of BDI stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$3.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

