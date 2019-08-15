National Bank Financial Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$1.75

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFW. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

TSE CFW traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 734,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $217.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.43. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$5.64.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

