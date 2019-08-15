National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) Shares Down 0.4%

National Veterinary Care Ltd (ASX:NVL) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.37 ($1.68) and last traded at A$2.40 ($1.70), 10,746 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.41 ($1.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 million and a PE ratio of 25.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.34.

National Veterinary Care Company Profile (ASX:NVL)

National Veterinary Care Limited provides veterinary services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a network of clinics that provide services, such as acupuncture, blood tests, chemotherapy, dental radiography, desexing, digital radiography, electrocardiograph, heartworm injections, health exams, and healthy nutrition programs.

