Naviaddress Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $112,081.00 and $4.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.04565472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001008 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

