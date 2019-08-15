Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 456,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $338,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Neenah by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE NP traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $64.70. 71,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $96.15.
Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neenah will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.
Neenah Company Profile
Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
