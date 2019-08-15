NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.70, but opened at $44.71. NetApp shares last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 5,107,400 shares traded.

The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NetApp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,291,000 after purchasing an additional 937,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NetApp by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,572,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $178,383,000 after purchasing an additional 670,441 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,273,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $157,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.