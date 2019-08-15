Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,034,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 18,353,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.53. 641,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,025,429. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

