Neumark (NEU) Market Cap Achieves $3.01 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, BitBay, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00273703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.01341126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00096429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 64,347,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,660,662 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, BitBay and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.