Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Posts Earnings Results

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 2,248.47%.

NASDAQ:CUR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,417. Neuralstem has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92.

Get Neuralstem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Neuralstem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuralstem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.