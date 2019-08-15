NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

