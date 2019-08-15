NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $79.30 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00015778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $79.30 million and $7.60 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00751198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

