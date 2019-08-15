Nimiq Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $162,130.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,096.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01832195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.03107470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00757644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00791813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00495629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00136084 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,357,583,158 coins and its circulating supply is 4,367,083,158 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.