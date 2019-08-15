Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NINE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,890. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the second quarter worth $3,911,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 61,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

