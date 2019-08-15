Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading Down 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $208,688.00 and approximately $321.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 132,113,078 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

