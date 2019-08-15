Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,004,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 25,188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NE shares. HSBC set a $3.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Noble in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of Noble stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,367. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Noble by 722.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,352,522 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Noble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

