Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.