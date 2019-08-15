Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62, 6,184,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,455,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,000,060 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $2,060,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,508,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,116.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

