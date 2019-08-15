Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $365.03. 12,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,836. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $377.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

