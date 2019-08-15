Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for 0.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,370,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,463,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 16,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.