Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,633,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

