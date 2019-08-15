NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37, RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.77. 10,342,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,071,729. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

