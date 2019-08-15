NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Eddie Arthur Grier Sells 350 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,531.87, for a total transaction of $1,236,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $20.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,517.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,421.63. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,582.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $49.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,508.80.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

