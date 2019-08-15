Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 3,519 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 274.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 36.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 161.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $4,542,482. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 15,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

