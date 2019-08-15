Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,527 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.17. 6,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,059. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

