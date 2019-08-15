Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Acquires $43,150.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 9,277,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,238. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 30,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 893,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,904,000 after buying an additional 419,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.