Ocean Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 6.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.23. 531,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,025,429. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

