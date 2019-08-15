Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) Insider Gregory Tomlinson Buys 800,000 Shares

Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) insider Gregory Tomlinson bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$820,000.00 ($581,560.28).

Shares of Oceania Healthcare stock remained flat at $A$0.95 ($0.67) during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $579.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. Oceania Healthcare Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of A$1.14 ($0.81).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oceania Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About Oceania Healthcare

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various rest homes and retirement villages in New Zealand. It operates through Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other segments. The company provides rest home, hospital, dementia, psychogeriatric, respite, and palliative/end of life care; and independent retirement village living at approximately 40 locations, as well as rents properties.

