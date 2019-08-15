ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Cap of $379,085.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $379,085.00 and $66,138.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00145003 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,055.24 or 1.00545994 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

