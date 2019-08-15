Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.56 Million

Brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce sales of $274.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $274.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 269.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,286 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oil States International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 619,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $774.23 million, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 2.26. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

