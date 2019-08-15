Olympic Market Cap Hits $6,712.00 (OLMP)

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Olympic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Olympic has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. Olympic has a total market cap of $6,712.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.01319903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Olympic Coin Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 108,069,481 coins. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io.

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

