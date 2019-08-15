OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 3,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,222. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $8.00 price target on OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

