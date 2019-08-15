ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONEOK by 91.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

OKE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,046. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

