Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Online Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. Online Resources has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Online Resources Company Profile

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

