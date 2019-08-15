oOh!Media (ASX:OML) Trading Down 1%

oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.03 ($2.86) and last traded at A$4.08 ($2.89), 1,547,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.12 ($2.92).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $966.85 million and a P/E ratio of 26.93.

Get oOh!Media alerts:

In other news, insider Brendon Cook 192,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th.

oOh!Media Company Profile (ASX:OML)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafés, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, including rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for oOh!Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.