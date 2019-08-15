Opacity (OPQ) Hits One Day Volume of $15,651.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $15,651.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00270819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.01320988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.