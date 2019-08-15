Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Optiva Inc (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, approximately 702 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01.

About Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

