Opus Price Reaches $0.0016 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Opus has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $224,677.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

