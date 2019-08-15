OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,087,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 2,671,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 407,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $467.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,560 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 40,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

