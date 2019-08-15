ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital raised its position in ORBCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,301 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 423,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 211,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.