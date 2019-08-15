Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Set at C$4.10 by National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) has been assigned a C$4.10 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSK. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Beacon Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.63. 234,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,845. The company has a market cap of $960.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.90.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Sean Roosen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$69,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,966 shares in the company, valued at C$3,458,710.79. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,758.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,595.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

