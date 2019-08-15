Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Trading 36% Higher

Shares of Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB) traded up 36% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.80 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.68 ($0.23), 486,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.65.

Ovoca Bio Company Profile (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

