Ownership Capital B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises about 2.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Waters worth $63,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waters by 23.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 10.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Shares of WAT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.61. 11,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,731. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.